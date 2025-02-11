Featured

Kotoko IMC Chairman: club will not resume GPL participation until requests are met

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Apinkrah Akwasi Awuah, has made it clear that the club will not resume participation in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) until their demands for new security measures are addressed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

At a meeting with GFA leadership on Tuesday, February 11, Nana Apinkrah expressed frustration with the FA’s handling of their requests, stating: "We know that [Hearts and Kotoko] don’t matter to the GFA. But now, whether you like it or not, you will respect us. We will show you who we are. We will not return to football until all our requests for new security measures are fulfilled."

He further added, "It would have been ideal if GHALCA had joined this meeting before the IGP did. The GFA may not value us, but we will make you respect us. We will show you that we are Kotoko and Hearts."

In a joint statement sent to the GFA on Monday, February 10, both Kotoko and rival club Hearts of Oak demanded enhanced security at league venues and proposed measures to curb hooliganism, following the tragic stabbing death of popular Kotoko fan "Nana Pooley."

The statement is part of ongoing efforts to improve security at league matches, a crucial issue for both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, the prosecution team has withdrawn the case against four individuals charged in connection with the stabbing death of Francis Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley). The case will now be refiled at the Sunyani District Court.

Isaac Fosu (28), Yeboah Augustine (35), Elizabeth Akosua Ntiwa (Akosua Black Chinese) (37), and Yaa Asantewaa (37) were previously charged with abetment of crime, specifically murder, under Sections 20(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29). Two additional suspects, Briamah (Rasta) and Yaw Koshy, remain at large and are facing similar charges, with Briamah also facing an additional murder charge under Section 46 of the Criminal Offences Act.