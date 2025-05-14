Featured

'I belong to Jesus': Nations FC's Emmanuel Annor fined for goal celebration

GraphicOnline Sports News May - 14 - 2025 , 06:36 2 minutes read

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fined Nations FC forward Emmanuel Annor GH₵500 for misconduct after he celebrated a goal by revealing a religious message during a Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko.

Annor, who netted a goal in the high-profile match, pulled off his shirt to reveal an undershirt bearing the inscription, “I belong to Jesus.” The act, which quickly drew attention both on and off the pitch, was deemed a violation of league rules by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

In a statement issued on May 13, 2025, the GFA confirmed the punishment, stating: “The player was found guilty of displaying a religious message on his undergarment after removing his shirt in celebration.”

While acknowledging the personal nature of such expressions, the GFA stressed that the league’s regulations strictly prohibit players from displaying religious or political statements during matches. The rules are intended to maintain neutrality and discipline across all fixtures.

The Disciplinary Committee also issued a stern caution to Annor, warning that any future breach of this nature could attract harsher sanctions, including potential suspension. “He has also been strongly warned that any further misconduct will result in severe sanctions,” the GFA added.

The incident has reignited discussions among fans and pundits about the limits of personal expression in sports and the role of governing bodies in enforcing professional standards.

Despite the fine, Annor’s celebration has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some applauding his open display of faith, while others supported the GFA’s insistence on upholding the rules of the game.