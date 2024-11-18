Next article: Black Stars call-ups have always been a 'mess' – C K Akonnor

How governance failures in Ghanaian football reflect national challenges - Study

GraphicOnline Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 14:19

Ghana’s Black Stars have long been a symbol of national pride, unity, and international recognition.

However, their recent failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2024, as well as the missed opportunity in 2004, has reignited national debates about the state of governance—not just in football but across the broader spectrum of Ghana’s development.

A new study by Dr. Frank Yao Gbadago of the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development explores the governance deficiencies that hinder both football and national development. Using institutional and resource dependency theories, the research draws parallels between the systemic flaws in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and broader challenges in public administration.

Key Findings: A Mirror of National Challenges

The study identifies critical issues in football governance that reflect national governance problems:

- Leadership Instability: Frequent coaching changes and lack of strategic continuity in the GFA mirror the frequent ministerial reshuffles that disrupt policy execution in Ghana’s public sector.

- Resource Mismanagement: Delayed player allowances and misallocation of funds in football governance parallel inefficiencies in national resource allocation, such as budget overruns and stalled infrastructure projects.

- Infrastructural Deficiencies: The lack of CAF-compliant stadiums highlights the GFA’s neglect of long-term planning, akin to the national government’s struggles with incomplete and poorly maintained public infrastructure.

The broader implications

The research underscores the interconnectedness of governance failures in sports and national development. Dr. Gbadago argues that addressing governance deficiencies in football could catalyse improvements in other sectors, creating a ripple effect for national progress.

“Governance failures in football are not isolated,” the study notes. “They reflect deeper systemic issues that, if corrected, can contribute to a more resilient and competitive Ghana across various domains.”



Proposed Reforms: From the Field to National Policy

To address these challenges, the study proposes targeted reforms:

- For Football Governance:

Develop strategic infrastructure plans to meet international standards.

Establish transparent funding mechanisms.

Foster partnerships with private sector actors and international organisations.

- For National Governance:

Create coordinated planning frameworks to ensure timely project execution.

Enhance community engagement to align infrastructure projects with citizen needs.

Promote cross-sector collaboration to pool resources and expertise.

Cross-sector solutions for sustainable growth

The study emphasises that progress in football governance could serve as a blueprint for addressing governance issues nationwide. For example, ensuring stability in leadership within the GFA could inspire similar reforms in public administration. Likewise, improving resource management and infrastructure in sports could provide lessons for national development projects.

Call for future research

Dr. Gbadago concludes by advocating for future studies to explore the social and economic impacts of governance reforms, leveraging comparative analyses with countries that have successfully tackled similar challenges. These insights, according to him, could provide actionable strategies to align short-term goals with long-term objectives, fostering resilience and sustainable progress in both football and national governance.