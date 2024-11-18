Featured

Black Stars call-ups have always been a 'mess' – C K Akonnor

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 13:39

Former head coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwabla Akonnor has given a candid assessment of the team’s player selection process, describing it as chaotic and often contentious.

Akonnor, who managed Ghana’s senior national team from 2020 to 2021, acknowledged that the process of calling up players to the Black Stars was often disorganized.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he revealed that there were times when he disagreed with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over player selections.

“As a coach, you make the list based on your tactical plans, but the GFA and other stakeholders often have their own views on who should be in the squad,” Akonnor explained. “It wasn’t always a smooth process."

"While I understand that football is a collective effort, it was often uncomfortable, and at times, it felt like we weren’t working together. When I had to justify my selections, it was always a difficult conversation. In many ways, it was a mess,” he said.

Akonnor’s comments echo a long-standing narrative among Ghanaians, who have frequently questioned whether player call-ups are based purely on merit or influenced by other factors.

This issue remains relevant today, with recent disruptions in squad selections for the Black Stars.

Ahead of a match against Angola, eight players withdrew from the team after Otto Addo announced his 25-man squad, which ended in a 1-1 draw in Luanda.

Additionally, four more players have been ruled out of the squad for Ghana's upcoming game against Niger in Accra.

Akonnor’s observations shed light on the ongoing complexities and tensions surrounding the Black Stars’ player selection process.