Featured

Stars of Lakeside triumph in Kozie Cares Champions League finale

Kweku Zurek Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 14:46

Stars of Lakeside claimed victory in the Kozie Cares Champions League, defeating Mambass FC 1-0 in a thrilling final on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the Agiringanor Astroturf.

The tournament, organised by Akosua Asaa Manu, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Adentan Constituency, aimed to unearth local talent and foster peace and unity ahead of Ghana's 2024 general elections.

Advertisement

Addressing participants and fans, Ms. Manu expressed her gratitude and commitment to making the event an annual affair if elected to Parliament. “This initiative seeks to identify and nurture talents while promoting harmony in our community,” she said. She also urged attendees to maintain peace during the upcoming elections.

The competition drew widespread attention over three months, with 16 teams competing every weekend. Stars of Lake Side emerged as champions, thanks to Asiedu Emmanuel’s decisive first-half goal in the final. Mambass FC secured the runners-up position, while Kozie XI, the parliamentary candidate’s team, finished third.

Adding glamour to the finale was a lively performance by Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale, much to the delight of the fans. Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu also graced the event, praising the display of talent and promising opportunities for budding players.

Vision for unity and growth

The Kozie Cares Champions League reflects Ms. Manu’s vision to transform football into a tool for community development and youth employment. Involving 96 teams from local communities, the tournament is poised to become a talent conveyor belt for Adentan, nurturing the next generation of football stars.

“Football has the potential to create countless opportunities for our youth, not only as players but across various professional disciplines tied to the industry,” Ms. Manu explained.

Fans and participants lauded the initiative, recognising its potential to foster social cohesion and boost economic development. By engaging with the youth through sports, Ms. Manu hopes to address pressing social issues in the constituency and leave a lasting legacy.

The Kozie Cares Champions League finale was not just about football; it was a celebration of community spirit, talent, and the transformative power of unity.