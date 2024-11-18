Featured

Iron Forge: Ghana’s inaugural Functional Fitness Championship set for Dansoman

GraphicOnline Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 17:47

The Functional Sports League Ghana is gearing up to host its first-ever National Championship, dubbed Iron Forge, a two-day fitness competition designed to showcase athleticism and inspire a culture of functional fitness.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024, at the Zulka Astroturf Park in Dansoman, and Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Idrowhyt Event Centre in Akokofoto, Dansoman, both starting at 4:00 PM.

Athletes from six regions—Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Western, and Eastern—will compete in gruelling challenges that test a full spectrum of physical abilities.

These include endurance, strength, bodyweight, power, mixed, and skill routines, promising a spectacle of resilience and peak performance.

Speaking ahead of the championship, Charles Owusu-Ansah, President of Functional Sports League Ghana, elaborated on the event's format.

“Athletes will engage in six test routines that demonstrate the complete range of functional fitness. This isn’t just about raw strength; it’s about endurance, skill, and versatility,” he said.

The Iron Forge championship aims to be more than a competition. According to Owusu-Ansah, it is an opportunity for the fitness community to come together and celebrate their dedication to healthy living and physical excellence.

“This event is a chance to witness the passion of Ghana’s local fitness community. Whether you are a seasoned athlete, fitness enthusiast, or simply looking for entertainment, we invite you to join us for this exciting experience,” he added.

With the competition bringing together top athletes from across the country, Iron Forge is poised to become a benchmark event for functional fitness in Ghana. Organisers are confident that it will inspire more Ghanaians to adopt fitness as a lifestyle and encourage regional collaboration in sports.

Fans can look forward to intense contests, camaraderie, and electrifying moments as participants push their limits for glory. Whether from the stands or at home, this weekend promises to be an unforgettable one for sports lovers.

The Functional Sports League Ghana aims to establish Iron Forge as an annual championship, setting the stage for a lasting legacy in the nation’s fitness and sports landscape.