Hearts of Oak honour founding father

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 05 - 2025 , 14:21 3 minutes read

Ghana’s football heritage was given a rousing tribute last Saturday as Accra Hearts of Oak, the country’s oldest surviving football club, immortalised its founding father, Asafoatse Christopher Bradford Akai Nettey, with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the very site where the legendary club was born in 1911 — Asafoatse Nettey House at Swalaba in Accra.

In a stirring ceremony rich in symbolism and tradition, the plaque was unveiled by the Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte II (a former CEO of the club), assisted by Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a respected board member of Hearts, who stood in for the Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV.

The event, steeped in cultural significance, also marked the official unveiling of Asafoatse Christopher Tetteh Nettey II as the Gbese Asafoatse Nukpa, the fourth successor to the iconic figure who laid the foundation for the famous “Phobia” club.

The day served as both a solemn homage and a celebration, drawing Hearts legends, administrators and loyalists to Swalaba, where the club's heartbeat first echoed more than a century ago.

Among the dignitaries were Hearts’ former CEO, Harry Zakkour, board members Vincent Odotei Sowah and Alhaji Akambi, and several members of the Accra Hearts of Oak Old Footballers Association.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe paid glowing tribute to Asafoatse Nettey, describing him as “the spiritual leader and visionary architect of Accra Hearts of Oak.”

He recounted how in November 1911, Asafoatse Nettey gathered a group of spirited young men and formed the club that would go on to become a continental powerhouse.

“He personally appointed Akan Duncan as the club’s first captain, who then led Hearts to win the Accra League Championship. His vision shaped not only Hearts of Oak but inspired the emergence of other great clubs like Accra Standfast and Accra Great Olympics,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.

He urged Hearts fans to protect and elevate the legacy of the founding fathers, declaring:

“Let us continue to build on this legacy and make it better than we came to meet it.”

He also honoured some of Hearts’ legendary players, such as Emmanuel Christian Briandt, Addo Odamten, Adu Darku, Ofei Dodoo, Anas Seidu, George Alhassan and Abeka Ankrah, whose names are etched in the club’s illustrious history.

As part of the enduring recognition, it was announced that the street stretching from the old Bank of Ghana head office through the General Post Office — running past the historic Asafoatse Nettey House to Palladium Cinema — has now been officially named after Asafoatse Christopher Bradford Akai Nettey, in honour of his monumental contributions to football and the Ga state.

In his maiden remarks, Asafoatse Christopher Bradford Tettey Nettey II reflected on the weight of the moment and the responsibilities that came with his ancestral title:

“Our legacy is not merely symbolic. It is deeply rooted in our cultural and communal responsibilities — obligations that we have honoured for generations. It is now my duty to uphold and protect what our forebears built.”

The emotionally charged event served not only as a celebration of Hearts of Oak’s proud origins but also as a call to all supporters to return to the soul of the club — built on purpose, pride and unity.