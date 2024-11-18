GPL Week 11: Nations FC deepen Asante Kotoko's woes

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 11:32

Asante Kotoko's woes were deepened yesterday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to local rivals, Nations FC, at the Len Clay Stadium to mark their fourth consecutive loss in the Ghana Premier League.

The once-dominant Porcupine Warriors now find themselves in a deep crisis as their season continues to unravel.

Nations FC, riding on recent momentum, dominated the encounter and took the lead in the 31st minute through Nafiu Sulemana. Just before the half-time whistle, Faisal Charwetey, the league's leading scorer, capitalised on a goalkeeping error by Mohamed Camara to double the advantage with his eighth goal of the season.

Despite holding 49% possession and attempting 15 shots, Kotoko failed to register a single effort on target, exposing their offensive struggles.

In contrast, Nations FC showcased clinical efficiency, converting two of their three shots on target to secure all three points.

The victory propels them to the summit of the league table after Bibiani GoldStars were defeated by Medeama SC last Saturday.