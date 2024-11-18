Dreams FC claim narrow win over Vision FC

Benjamin Xornam Glover Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 11:21

Dreams FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Vision FC in their Premier League encounter at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Newtown on Sunday, November 17.

The win, their second consecutive victory following last week's triumph over Medeama SC, was sealed by substitute Abdul Razak Salifu’s late strike in the 85th minute.

Advertisement

It was Vision FC who dominated the first half, creating a flurry of chances but failed to convert any. The hosts had eleven attempts at goal in the opening 45 minutes, but poor finishing and solid defending from Dreams FC kept them at bay.

Gideon Offei Ofori missed a chance in the 11th minute, and Elijah Addai’s attempt in the 20th minute was cleared off the line by the Dreams defence.

Despite the pressure from Vision FC, Dreams FC weathered the storm and came out stronger after the break. Patrick Mensah for Vision FC came close to opening the scoring but was off-target with his effort.

Dreams FC almost took the lead in the 63rd minute when Charles Bartels, who had replaced Lawrence Owusu, almost pounced on a mistake by Vision FC’s goalkeeper, Michael Abraham, who had stepped off his line. However, Abraham’s quick reflexes prevented Bartels from scoring.

It was Salifu’s introduction that ultimately made the difference. In the 85th minute, Salifu’s clinical finish from a well-timed move gave Dreams FC the only goal of the game and all three points.