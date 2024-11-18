Featured

GOC to cut ties with IBA — Nunoo Mensah

Peter Sarbah Sports News Nov - 18 - 2024 , 11:18

THE Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has announced its intention to sever ties with the International Boxing Association (IBA), in compliance with a directive from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The move comes amid an ongoing standoff between the IOC and the IBA, which has led to the IBA being excluded from organising boxing events at the last two Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Speaking to Graphic Sports last Friday, the GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah, affirmed the committee's commitment to maintaining a healthy relationship with the IOC.

He emphasised that the GOC operated under the rules and ethics of the IOC and must align with its directives to ensure Ghana's continued participation in the Olympic Games.

“The bottom line is that an organisation that has been banned by the IOC, we cannot deal with. The GOC is bound by the rules and ethics of the IOC, and our focus will always be on maintaining our relationship with the IOC,” Nunoo Mensah said.

Nunoo Mensah stated that the GOC's primary focus was to protect the interests of Ghanaian athletes, particularly boxers who aspired to compete on the Olympic stage.

“The ultimate goal for our boxers is the Olympic Games, and we won’t take any decision that will hinder their participation in the Games,” he gave an assurance.

The IOC has warned its affiliate members to cease all affiliations with the IBA or risk being excluded from future Olympic Games. The GOC’s decision to comply reflects its commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s place in the global Olympic movement and ensuring that its athletes are not disadvantaged.

The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has adopted a more cautious approach. GBF President, Bernard Quartey, recently stated that the federation had not yet decided on severing ties with the IBA.

He explained that the GBF would carefully analyse the situation, consult stakeholders, and weigh the implications of any decision.