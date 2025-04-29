Previous article: Johnnie Walker Annual Ghana Golf Championship tees off on May 30 at Achimota

Featured

LOC to spearhead Ghana's hosting of global scrabble championship formed

Gertrude Ankah Sports News Apr - 29 - 2025 , 20:17 2 minutes read

The Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) has announced the formation of a Local Organising Committee (LOC) to oversee the organisation of the World English-Language Scrabble Players’ Association Championship (WESPAC 2025), to be held in Ghana from November 12 to 16, 2025.

Following a successful bid to host the prestigious international tournament, SCAG has constituted a strong and experienced team to ensure the successful execution of the event.

The tournament marks a historic milestone for Ghana as it becomes the host nation for one of the most prestigious global competitions in competitive Scrabble.

The LOC is chaired by sports administrator Reginald D. Laryea.

Other members are S.M. Quartey (Vice Chairperson), SCAG President Haruna Adamu, Farida A. Iddriss, Joojo Otsiabah, and Pan African Scrabble Association President, Adekoyejo Adegbesan.

In a statement, SCAG expressed confidence in the team’s capacity to deliver a world-class tournament. “We are thrilled to have assembled a team of dedicated and experienced individuals to help us deliver a world-class tournament,” said Haruna Adamu. “We look forward to hosting the global Scrabble community in Ghana and showcasing our country’s hospitality and rich cultural heritage.”

The committee has already started the formation of key sub-committees on transport, welfare, visa coordination, and hospitality, to ensure a seamless experience for players, officials, and spectators arriving from across the globe.

WESPAC 2025 is expected to draw elite Scrabble players from all continents, reinforcing Ghana’s emerging profile as a host for international sporting and cultural events.

The Scrabble Association of Ghana, affiliated with the World English-Language Scrabble Players’ Association (WESPA), has been instrumental in promoting the game nationally and across Africa. Hosting WESPAC 2025 is seen as both a recognition of its growing influence and an opportunity to deepen the game’s reach across the continent.