Nsoatreman FC owner arrested

Daily Graphic Sports News Feb - 04 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

Founder and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, was yesterday arrested in connection with a league fixture disturbances that claimed the life of a fan at Nsoatreman last Sunday.

A statement by the police named the former Sunyani West Member of Parliament (MP), who is also a former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and two others as being in police custody assisting with investigations.

The other suspects were named as Agyemang Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph.

Nsoatreman's 1-0 victory over Kumasi Asante Kotoko was marred by violence as fans clashed in the aftermath of the Ghana Premier League tie, with the Kotoko fan losing his life in the process.

Police sources said a search of Owusu's residence led to the discovery of two dresses with suspected bloodstains and an MP 23 pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is said to have personally reached out to the bereaved family and the leadership of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, offering condolences on behalf of the Police Service.

He is said to have also assured them of a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

To ensure a swift and comprehensive probe, a special team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters has been deployed to support the Bono Regional Police Command in its investigations.

The police have since urged the public to remain calm as they work to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC have been left without a home venue following the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to ban the Nana Konamansah Park indefinitely after violent clashes during their recent match against Asante Kotoko.

GPL matches postponed

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of all Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches scheduled for this weekend in response to the recent violence during the match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

The incident, which took place at Nana Konamansah Park, resulted in the destruction of property, several injuries, and the tragic death of a Kotoko supporter, who was reportedly stabbed during the altercation.

In a statement, the GFA described the violence as “an unacceptable blemish on the integrity of our game” and emphasised the need for immediate measures to prevent future occurrences.

Engaging relevant stakeholders

The postponement of matches is intended to allow the association to engage with relevant stakeholders and assess the ramifications of the incident.

“The postponement will allow the GFA to assess the situation, consult with stakeholders, and develop strategies to prevent such incidents in the future,” the statement read.

As part of its response, the FA has invited club leadership for an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss security concerns and explore measures to ensure the safety of players, officials and supporters.

Additionally, a separate meeting with supporters' groups of Premier League clubs will be held on Friday to address their role in preventing violence and promoting responsible fan behaviour.