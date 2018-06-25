GHALCA demands Congress

The Ghana League Clubs Association, GHALCA have tasked the Ghana Football Association to convene an Extraordinary Congress immediately to discuss issues to determine the way forward for the sport in the country.
GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo confirmed to the Graphic Sports that the league clubs umbrella body had petitioned the General Secretary of the GFA through the Executive Committee to “organise an Extraordinary Congress within the stipulated time as enshrined by the GFA Statute.
According to Mr Fianoo, this demand for congress had become necessary to enable the clubs and the country’s football governing body “draw a roadmap for reforms to bring about transparency and accountability in the operations of the FA.”
The GHALCA decision comes in the wake of a freeze on football activities in the country following an injunction on the GFA, and a decision by the government to use legal means to dissolve the FA in the wake of public outcry over massive acts of corruption and unethical conduct on the part of some leading officials of the FA, as well as many referees engaged in match-fixing as captured in an undercover investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
The fallouts of the expose has resulted in a leadership vacuum at the FA following the resignation of the FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, after he was handed a 90-day worldwide ban by FIFA pending investigation of his conduct in the sting operation.
Mr Fianoo observed that events following the screening of Number 12, the expose by Anas, had eroded public confidence of in the FA and a step towards congress would regain public confidence, as well as plan towards the next elections.
GHALCA, he said, had fulfilled provisions in article 23.5.3 of the local football governing body’s statute which states that an extraordinary congress of the FA could be convene by the Executive Committee “on the request of not less than 25 national clubs, at least eight which shall be from the premier division”.
Based on that, the club owners want the highest decision making body of the FA to ensure they convene the meeting in order to chart a clear path for the association and the game on the local scene.