GFA announces enhanced safety and security protocols for match venues

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 17:08 3 minutes read

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has introduced strengthened matchday safety and security protocols at various match venues for the remainder of the season.

The tragic death of Kotoko supporter Francis Nana Yaw Frimpong (Nana Pooley) at Nana Koronmansah Park in Nsoatre sparked in-depth consultations between football stakeholders and the Ghana Police Service.

The GFA revealed that it had received proposals from both Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC, as well as held discussions with the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. These consultations resulted in 33 proposed action points.

In a statement, the GFA shared that the IGP announced the creation of a Sports Police Unit and the inclusion of Sports Security training in the Police Training Academy’s curriculum.

Additionally, the IGP revealed plans to establish Regional Sports Officers, who will serve as primary contacts for sporting events.

“These officers will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of sports policing within their respective regions. The GFA will have direct access to collaborate with these officers to ensure safety and security during matches.

“Furthermore, any criminal activity occurring at a football match will be regarded as a serious offense by the police, and individuals responsible will be subjected to the Ghana Criminal Justice System. Additionally, when possible, police personnel from other towns will be deployed to support the enforcement of law and order at these sporting events.

“The Association has since had engagements with other stakeholders including the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League clubs, all the clubs of the three zones of the Access Bank Division One League, and Supporters Groups of the Premier League clubs. The Association continues to engage all stakeholders,” the statement said.

Following further inputs into the draft work, the Executive Council has approved the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025 to be used in addition to all the existing Regulations – the competitions regulations (Premier League Regulations, the Division One League Regulations, the Women’s Premier League Regulations, Regional Football Leagues Regulations), the Stadium Regulations, the Club Licensing Regulations, the Disciplinary Code, the Code of Ethics and the various Directives and Guidelines.

The Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025 is a work of all the clubs and will be applied strictly and the sanctions there enforced accordingly to ensure safety and security at our match venues for all stakeholders.

The promulgation of the Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025 is only a first step in the quest for the clubs and the Association to ensure safe security at matches and that the sad incident of losing our brother Francis Yaw Frimpong at a match does not reoccur.

Other steps include education of all stakeholders on the Protocols, the strict adherence to the Protocols and all other regulations, and the strict and fair application of the sanction regime by the judicial bodies of the Association.

The GFA further reminded all participants, supporters, and stakeholders of football that a criminal act at any football match is a crime and shall be handled by the Ghana Police Service as such, through the Ghana criminal justice system and GFA and all its clubs have already given their commitment to the IGP and the Ghana Police Service to support this fully.

