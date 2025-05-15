Featured

From Freetown to fame: How Sierra Leone’s Momoh Kamara lit up U-20 AFCON in Egypt

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 15 - 2025 , 16:24 4 minutes read

At just 20 years old, Momoh Kamara has become the heartbeat of Sierra Leone’s U20 team, stealing the spotlight at the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2025.

With a blend of poise, power, and precision, Kamara helped the tournament debutants reach the quarter-finals and announced himself as one of Africa’s most exciting young talents.

From a stunning hat-trick against hosts Egypt to commanding midfield displays across all four matches, Kamara earned both the Player of the Group Stage and Top Scorer awards, finishing with four goals.

While Sierra Leone’s fairytale run ended in a narrow quarter-final loss to Morocco, Kamara’s story is just beginning.

A Journey of Grit and Growth

Born in Kambia Town and raised in the tough neighborhoods of East End Freetown, Kamara’s rise is rooted in resilience. He sharpened his skills at Mattia Football Club, a grassroots side known for unearthing raw talent. His growth continued with stints at Diamond Stars FC and later Leixões SC B in Portugal, where he refined his all-round game.

His first taste of international attention came during the WAFU Zone A qualifiers, where he led Sierra Leone to their first-ever U-20 AFCON berth—earning the Best Player award along the way.

"I played barefoot in the streets, dreaming of this," Kamara recalled.

"To be here, representing Sierra Leone and leading us to our first AFCON—it’s something I’ll never forget."

A Breakout in Egypt

The qualifiers hinted at his promise. Egypt confirmed it.

After a cautious 0–0 opener against Zambia, Kamara ignited the tournament with a sensational hat-trick against the hosts. He followed it up with another goal against South Africa, finishing the group stage as the tournament’s top scorer.

Momoh Kamara in action during their match against Egypt

"Momoh is different," said head coach Mohamed Lamin Kamara. "He has the heart of a lion and the feet of an artist. He doesn’t just play football—he lives it. He makes everyone around him better."

Even in the quarter-final defeat to Morocco, Kamara impressed—delivering a composed and dynamic performance against one of Africa’s elite sides. His efforts earned him a spot in the CAF Technical Study Group Best XI of the group stage.

The American Dream Begins

Kamara’s talent has not gone unnoticed. Prior to the tournament, he signed with Minnesota United FC 2 in the USA’s MLS NEXT Pro, joining on loan from Mattia FC with a purchase option.

"Joining Minnesota is a big step," Kamara said. "It’s a new challenge, but Egypt gave me the confidence that I can succeed anywhere."

Amos Magee, MNUFC’s Head of Player Development, described him as “a creative and determined young talent with a real nose for goal.”

MLS insiders are already tipping Kamara for a future with Minnesota’s first team.

Eyes on the Future

Kamara has earned two senior caps for Sierra Leone, debuting in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Despite growing interest from European clubs, his focus remains clear.

"My goal is to keep growing and help both my club and country," he said. "One day, I want to play in the Champions League. But for now, I’m working hard every day to improve."

Off the pitch, Kamara carries himself with the same maturity he shows on it—speaking like a seasoned pro while playing with the hunger of someone who knows exactly what it took to get here.

More Than a Rising Star

For Sierra Leone, Kamara is more than a breakout talent—he’s a symbol of what’s possible. In a country often overlooked in African football, his rise is inspiring a new generation.

"He’s not just our leader on the pitch," said teammate Alpha Turay. "He’s a role model for the whole country."

As the dust settles on Sierra Leone’s historic U-20 AFCON journey, Momoh Kamara leaves Cairo not just as a standout performer—but as a name Africa won’t soon forget.