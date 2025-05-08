Next article: World Cup can be incentive for Russia to end war - Trump

Former Man United star Wan-Bissaka switches allegiance to DR Congo, earns first call-up

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 08 - 2025 , 22:57 1 minute read

Ex-Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has officially switched his international allegiance from England to the Democratic Republic of Congo and has earned his first call-up to the Leopards’ senior national team.

The West Ham United right-back was listed among the 27-man squad announced by Sébastien Desabre, manager of the DR Congo national team, for upcoming international friendlies against Mali and Madagascar.

The matches are scheduled to take place at the Stade de la Source in Orléans, France, on June 5 and June 8, 2025, respectively.

Wan-Bissaka, who had previously featured for England at youth level, joins a squad packed with European-based players. Other defenders called up include Arthur Masuaku (Beşiktaş), Axel Tuanzebe (Ipswich Town), Chancel Mbemba (Olympique de Marseille), and Joris Kayembe (Genk).

The call-up marks Wan-Bissaka’s debut opportunity with the Congolese senior team, adding depth and experience to the right side of the defence.

The DR Congo team will also feature notable names such as Yoane Wissa (Brentford), Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis), and Charles Pickel (Cremonese), as they prepare for the two friendlies under the guidance of Desabre.

The friendlies are part of the Leopards’ preparations for future competitive fixtures, as the team seeks to solidify its squad and strategy ahead of major tournaments.