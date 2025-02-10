Featured

FC Samartex boss confident of turnaround

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 12:36 2 minutes read

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex 1996, are aiming to bounce back strongly in the second half of the season following a disappointing start that has left them languishing in ninth place—10 points adrift of the top.

Speaking exclusively to the Graphic Sports after receiving the Club of the Year prize at the recent Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra, the General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, assured fans that the club would overcome their first round struggles, which he attributed to the demands of their maiden continental campaign that disrupted their momentum in the domestic competition.

Advertisement

After their historic Premier League triumph last season, FC Samartex made their CAF Champions League debut but fell short of the group stage, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca in the penultimate qualifying round last September.

Their journey started on a high, defeating Cameroun’s Victoria United home and away to set up the clash with Raja.

Advertisement

However, their domestic form has suffered as a result. Unlike their dominant title-winning run, the Samreboi-based side have managed just five wins in 19 league games this term, a stark contrast to last season’s high-flying performances.

But Mr Ackah remains upbeat, confident that the team is on the verge of a turnaround.

He pointed to injuries as a major factor in their sluggish start, revealing that as many as seven key players suffered setbacks during their African campaign, beginning with a pre-tournament friendly against Togo’s Kara.

"We had a lot of challenges playing in Africa. Seven of our first-team players got injured, starting with our friendly against Kara before the games against the Cameroonian team and then Raja Casablanca," Mr Ackham explained.

However, with those injury woes now behind them, he believes the Timber Giants are regaining their rhythm. "We now have our full squad back, the problems have been solved, and confidence is returning. Our last five games have been encouraging, and we are showing signs of our true potential," he said.

Despite their domestic and continental struggles, Mr Ackah insists that FC Samartex’s achievements remain remarkable. Winning the SWAG Club of the Year award was a testament to their historic title triumph, and he believes the recognition was well deserved.

"I’m not surprised at all. We won the league in only our second season in the top flight, which is a huge achievement," he told Graphic Sports.

"If you look at our record—the points we accumulated, the goals we scored, and the few matches we lost—it was unprecedented. Naturally, we would be named the best team. We had already won ‘Club of the Year’ at the Ghana Football Awards, so SWAG’s decision to honour us was expected," he added.