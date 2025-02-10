Featured

Ahorgah sees silver lining after London’s loss: Ghana’s ‘Buffalo Soldier’ eyes big future

Prince Dornu-Leiku Sports News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 13:11 3 minutes read

Ghanaian boxer Elvis Ahorgah may have fallen short in his bid for the Commonwealth super middleweight title, but his fearless performance in London has made him one of the most talked-about fighters on the boxing circuit.

Nicknamed ‘Soldier’ for his military background, Ahorgah (13-3, 12 KOs) suffered only the third defeat of his career after being stopped by Britain’s Callum Simpson in the fifth round of their title showdown at Wembley Arena on February 1.

However, his relentless pre-fight trash talk and fearless attitude inside the ring left a lasting impression on fans, promoters, and even the legendary Jamaican reggae artist Bob Marley’s family.

The 24-year-old boxer, fighting outside Africa for the first time, entered the bout at a clear size disadvantage and had barely four days to acclimatise before stepping into the ring.

Yet, he showed flashes of brilliance, breaking through Simpson’s tight defence in the second and fourth rounds to unsettle the Briton.

Memorable ring walk

Ahorgah’s showmanship extended beyond the fight itself. His entrance, set to Bob Marley’s iconic song Buffalo Soldier, was so electrifying that it won him the official “Ring Walk of the Night” prize. The moment captivated fans worldwide, even reaching the reggae legend’s family in Jamaica.

“Bob Marley’s son personally called to express his gratitude for using his father’s song,” revealed Ahorgah’s Manager, Nana Anim Ameyaw.

“People from all walks of life, from Jamaica to Nigeria, are praising him. Some Nigerian promoters have reached out, offering him fights, and many other African countries are showing interest. The team will carefully weigh all options,” he added.

Despite the loss, Ahorgah’s star is rising. His charisma and fearless approach to the fight captivated fans and promoters alike, with Sky Sports already eager to feature him again.

“The promoters told us that only top names like Anthony Joshua, Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury, and Dillian Whyte could sell a fight like Ahorgah did,” Nana Ameyaw continued.

“His words alone generated massive interest, and now London wants him back—possibly in just four months. There’s even an opportunity for him to fight again in as little as two weeks.”

Ahorgah’s journey has been one of resilience. He previously lost a bid for the WBO Africa title against Tanzania’s Hassan Mwakinyo in January 2023, and two scheduled bouts for the Ghana national title last year never materialised. Yet, he remains undeterred.

Dreaming of greatness

As he prepares to return to Ghana next week, Ahorgah is setting his sights on bigger achievements. Inspired by Ghanaian boxing greats such as Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey, he is determined to carve out his own legacy.

“He wants to be mentioned alongside the greats, and we are here to support him in making that happen,” Ameyaw said, adding that “Ahorgah is focused, and we believe in him—the sky is the limit.”

With his fearless spirit, growing fanbase, and backing from top promoters, Ahorgah’s next step could be the defining chapter of his career. Ghana may yet have another boxing superstar in the making.