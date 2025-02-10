Featured

Trump present as Philadelphia Eagles trash Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 2025

Daily Mail Sports News Feb - 10 - 2025 , 16:39 4 minutes read

Shortly before 2pm in Florida, Donald Trump sank his final putt and climbed aboard Air Force One. Destination New Orleans.

The authorities closed airspace and then they cleared a route for his motorcade to speed through the streets towards the Superdome. All in time for the president to make history - and then to witness history.

Advertisement

That was the plan, anyway. Instead? Trump watched as the best team of this era was mauled and humbled and humiliated. No sitting president had ever attended a Super Bowl. No team had ever won three in a row.

Only one of those records remains after the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Trump rushed here after an early round with Tiger Woods. Then he sauntered on to the field before sitting down to watch another serial champion. ‘There’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,’ the president said earlier this week.

He wasn't talking about Jalen Hurts, who had been lost in all the noise surrounding Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. On Sunday night, however, he orchestrated one of the most destructive Super Bowl performances of recent times.

No matter that Andy Reid's team muzzled Saquon Barkley, the running back who has enjoyed a record-breaking first season in Philadelphia. Hurts was controlled and calculated and clinical.

He threw for more than 220 yards and two touchdowns, including one 46-yard bomb for DeVonta Smith. He was the Eagles’ most destructive runner, too. Hurts, who has been doubted and dismissed all week, rushed for more than 70 yards - and the Eagles other score.

President Donald Trump was among the crowd at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday

It helps, of course, to have a defensive line that can suffocate the best quarterback of his time. This Eagles win and this Eagles season has been built on a ferocious defense.

Mahomes was sacked six times and he threw two interceptions. The first was returned for a 38-yard touchdown by Cooper DeJean - on his 22nd birthday. The second led to an Eagles touchdown two plays later.

For only the third time in Mahomes’ career, his team failed to register a single point in the first half. It took until the final embers of the third quarter for Kansas City to get on the board.

That proved only a brief pause in the Eagles party. This felt like a Philadelphia home game – they booed Swift and they taunted their rivals. Nick Sirianni was doused in ice with more than two minutes remaining.

No one, not even Tom Brady, could win three in a row. Now Mahomes must start again on that quest – chastened, battered and badly beaten.

Maybe it wasn’t a wise idea for the Chiefs quarterback to arrive at the Superdome in Eagles green. Maybe it wasn’t a good idea for him and Kelce to head out for dinner on Friday night. If this really is goodbye for the tight end? What a dismal end. He was a spectator while his girlfriend watched from the stands.

Not that any Eagles fans gives a damn about that. They have revenge from two years ago and they have their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a second time. Pray for those who have to clear up the mess on Bourbon Street and back in Philadelphia when they're done toasting this win.

A few hours before the Philadelphia bench emptied and tickertape began to settle on the turf, the Superdome paused to remember.

Less than six weeks before more than 100,000 supporters descended on New Orleans, this city was devastated by a deadly terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 14 people and changed the lives of millions more.

Reminders were everywhere. In the heartbreaking memorials on Bourbon Street, where Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed his truck into revellers celebrating New Year’s Eve.

In the armed police and armoured cars that patrolled the French Quarter, in the ring of steel that surrounded the Superdome and the snipers that gathered on roofs nearby.

But all of the security and all of the lingering fear did not deter those who landed in New Orleans determined to enjoy themselves. Bourbon Street hosted one week-long party which drew some surprise guests: Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old partner Jordon Hudson.

On Friday night, Kelce and Mahomes sparked controversy by heading out for dinner with their partners. And then, on the eve of the game, bombshell news emerged that this could be the tight end’s last ever game.

Eventually, some football was played. So much key pieces remain from two years ago, when the Chiefs triumphed in Arizona. But so much has changed, too. There is no Jason Kelce on the Eagles and there were no swirling rumors about Travis retiring then. Perhaps more crucially? The Eagles now have Barkley, too.

It was no surprise when he was handed the ball on the very first play. Nor were the Eagles supporters shocked when the first contentious call of the game went the way of Kansas City.