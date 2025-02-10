Previous article: Lionel Messi leads ex-Barcelona boys' night out at the Super Bowl in luxury suite

How 10-man Barca tame Sevilla to close gap on leaders Real Madrid

Feb - 10 - 2025

Fermin Lopez scored and was sent off in a 15-minute spell as Barcelona closed the gap on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga to just two points with a brilliant win at Sevilla.

With the score level at half-time, Lopez was introduced from the bench and he immediately put Barcelona ahead with a header into the bottom corner with his first touch.

However, he was then shown a straight red card for a knee-high challenge on Djibril Sow - after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in seventh minute with his 19th goal of the season after reaching to prod home Inigo Martinez's header.

A minute later, Ruben Vargas equalised for the hosts, latching onto Saul Niguez's pass before firing home.

Sevilla had the ball in the back of the net almost immediately after Lopez had put Barca ahead but Vargas' strike was ruled out for offside before huge appeals for a penalty after Sow collided with Jules Kounde were waved away.

Raphinha's right-footed effort from outside the box made it 3-1 just before Lopez saw red but Barca extended their lead late on when Eric Garcia headed in at the back post.

League leaders Real Madrid and second placed Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 in their city derby on Saturday evening - allowing Hansi Flick's Barcelona to capitalise on both sides dropping points.

Up next for Flick's side is a home game against sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano on Monday, 17 February while Sevilla, who sit 13th, travel to Valladolid a day before.