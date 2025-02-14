Featured

Danny List: Ghanaian-Australian golfer makes waves on the PGA Tour

GraphicOnline Sports News Feb - 14 - 2025

The newest PGA Tour player, Danny List, is set to make his highly anticipated debut at The Genesis Invitational, a momentous occasion that even golf legend Tiger Woods has acknowledged.

The 26-year-old golfer, who was born in Georgia, USA, to an Australian father and a Ghanaian mother, has had an extraordinary journey to the professional ranks.

List has been granted the prestigious Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption, an honour bestowed by Woods himself on a player who exemplifies diversity within golf. This opportunity allows him to compete in the $US20 million event organised by the Tiger Woods Foundation, marking a potentially life-changing moment for the young golfer.

Although a strong performance at Torrey Pines could redefine List’s career, it could also transform the lives of about 40 young golf enthusiasts in Ghana. Raised in Accra, Ghana, List was the only child in his community who played golf. His early experiences at Achimota Golf Club, where the greens were made of sand and practice facilities were virtually nonexistent, shaped his resilience and determination.

“Looking back on it, it seems a bit more unrealistic than it did to me back then,” List reflectedin an interview with Fox Sports.

“When I see the facilities where I grew up and learned on, there was no driving range, they’ve built one now, and the greens out there were probably running at a three or so on the stimpmeter. It definitely was not conducive to excelling at the game of golf. It was probably a case of ignorance is bliss.”

Despite the challenges, List has remained committed to giving back to the Ghanaian golf community. Through the Danny List Foundation, he provides coaching, equipment, and exposure opportunities for young golfers.

“We’re involved with about 40 kids at the moment,” he said. “Whether we give coaching or equipment to, and we have a few kids that are a bit older and getting to the age where they’re looking to get exposure and get scholarships over to the US. We’re sending them over to England to get some more experience in their summer breaks.”

It is no surprise that Woods selected List for this year’s exemption. The young golfer vividly remembers watching Woods’ legendary playoff victory at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines, making this tournament a symbolic milestone in his journey.

His path to this stage was anything but conventional. List recalled the moment he received the life-changing call: “I was actually just doing a bit of practice on the driving range. I was about to fly over to South Africa. Get a call from an unknown number, anyone who knows me knows I’ve never picked those up,” he said with a laugh. “But yeah, for some reason, something told me I should probably answer this one. And fortunately I did. I was told that Tiger’s decided to give me the spot in the field. And, you know, just hearing the words like, oh, Tiger’s chosen you to play was a pinch me moment.”

List has honed his craft worldwide, from Perth’s Cottesloe Golf Club to England and the United States. He attended boarding school in Surrey after winning a scholarship at Wellington College and later competed in the European Junior Championship. His career took off after turning professional in 2018, playing on various tours before earning his DP World Tour card last year with a stunning final-round 63 at the qualifying school.

Though his start on the professional circuit has been mixed, with a third-place finish on the Challenge Tour in South Africa but missed cuts at major events, List remains confident about his future. This week, he will tee off alongside Michael Kim and J. J. Spaun at The Genesis Invitational, eager to prove himself among the game’s elite.

“Confidence is good. I’ve not really had the chance to stack my game up against some of these guys yet, but I like to tell myself I am a Tour player,” he said. “I earned my spot on the DP World Tour, so I like to manage the nerves by telling myself I belong here, which I believe I do.”

List’s remarkable journey, from the sand greens of Achimota to the world’s premier golf stage, is a testament to perseverance, talent, and an unwavering desire to give back to his roots. Whether in Australia or Ghana, his impact on the game of golf is only just beginning.