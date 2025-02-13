Next article: Andre Ayew: I’m not ready to quit football

Court discharges Kwesi Nyantakyi after five-year Number 12 case

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 13 - 2025 , 16:10 1 minute read

An Accra High Court has discharged former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi and his co-accused following a five-year legal battle.

The ruling, delivered by Her Ladyship Justice Marie-Louise Simmonds, came after the prosecution failed to present any witnesses during the trial.

Although the Republic put forward five potential witnesses, none were called to testify. The final witness even insisted on wearing a mask while testifying, a request that further complicated the proceedings.

With no evidence presented, the court determined there was no basis to continue the case.

A key factor in the decision was the Court of Appeal’s ruling on January 30, 2025, which emphasized that a fair trial must occur within a reasonable time frame.

Last month, the Court of Appeal granted Nyantakyi's request to make Anas Aremeyaw Anas testify without his signature mask.

This ruling strengthened the High Court's decision to discharge the accused.

The case, which originated from an investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in 2018, initially led to Nyantakyi’s resignation and subsequent bans.