Featured

Coach Zito unperturbed by FA Cup exit

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 13:00

HEAD coach of Dreams FC, Karim Zito, expressed mixed feelings about missing out on leading his team to another Confederation Cup appearance next season following their FA Cup semi-final loss to Bofoakwa Tano.

Advertisement

The defeat, which ended in a 1-2 scoreline a fortnight ago, deprived Dreams FC of a chance to participate in the continental club competition.

Despite the setback, Coach Zito remains optimistic and proud of his team's performance. In an interview with Graphic Sports, he conveyed that while another representation in the Confederation Cup would have been ideal, he was not disappointed by the missed opportunity.

"I would have loved to lead my charges to another Confederation Cup next season but I am not disappointed by the missed opportunity," Zito stated.

He emphasised that the loss was a matter of sheer luck rather than a reflection of the team's capabilities. "I am much rewarded by the performance of my team on the day and believe they were kicked out on sheer luck and not due to bad performance."

Coach Zito praised his players for their dedication and the progress they have made, which has strengthened Dreams FC. He highlighted the club's policy of nurturing players for the future, indicating a bright outlook despite potential challenges.

"Even though I anticipate a disintegration of the team due to transfers, I am convinced that the junior teams have adequate players who could replace any departing player," he explained.

This confidence in the club's development system underscores his belief in sustaining the team's competitive edge.

Under Coach Zito's guidance, Dreams FC has made significant strides and his focus remains on building a resilient squad capable of future success. The coach's positive outlook and commitment to player development continue to be the cornerstone of Dreams FC's strategy moving forward.