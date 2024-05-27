Featured

Kpakpo Allotey revives Black Bombers' campaign in Bangkok

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 12:48

AFTER two early losses, Black Bombers’s Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey reignited the spirit of Ghana's boxing team by defeating Hungarian Bernath Attila in the Round of 64 flyweight bout last Saturday night at the Huamark Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This victory marks a significant morale boost for the team amidst a challenging start to the competition.

Allotey's win was followed by a fortunate advancement for light-welterweight fighter Joseph Commey, who progressed to the Round of 32 due to a walkover.

His scheduled opponent from Kosovo, Bajoku Shpetim, failed to appear for the bout, allowing Commey to advance without contest. Commey will now prepare to face his next opponent in the upcoming round.

The tournament began on a tough note for the Black Bombers. Last Friday, Amadu Mohammed, the first Ghanaian to step into the ring in Bangkok, was stopped by his Dominican Republic opponent, De lo Santos Felix Jose Luis, in their Round of 64 featherweight encounter.

Shortly after, UK-based Mark Kojovi Ahondjo also faced defeat at the hands of St. Pierre Kennedy Joseph of Mauritius in their Super heavyweight round of 32 match.

As we go to press, light-middleweight boxer Henry Malm is set to clash with Libyan Bilrrashid Mohammed in a Round of 64 contest, with hopes of adding another victory to the team's campaign in Bangkok.

The mixed results highlight the resilience and determination of the Black Bombers as they navigate the challenges of international competition.

All eyes will be on Commey and Malm as they aim to continue the momentum sparked by Allotey's impressive performance.