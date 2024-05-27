Featured

Sports Minister lauds Hand-to-Hand Federation

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 12:45

THE Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has praised the leadership of the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, the pioneers of the Hand-to-Hand Sports Federation in Ghana, for their recent international recognition.

Mr Ussif applauded the team during a meeting at his office last Friday when they formally announced Ghana’s recognition as a member of the Hand-to-Hand Sports International Federation.

This milestone was facilitated by the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations.

The certificate of recognition grants the Ghanaian federation and its partners the authority to promote the sport through training programmes, referee courses, and the organisation of both local and international competitions within the country.

“I commend your enthusiasm and patriotic gesture for putting Ghana first and not waiting for the government’s support before taking the initiative. The Youth and Sports Ministry, as many perceive it, is actually open to all who have tangible projects, initiatives, and are ready to invest to develop the sector,” Mr Ussif stated.

The leader of the delegation and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey, briefed the minister on how Ghana secured this recognition at the Friendship Cup 2024 in Russia, held at the International Sambo Center in Moscow last month.

“Ghana was represented at this event by over 30 delegates. The festival brought together over 20,000 young Russian and foreign leaders in fields such as business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteering and charity, sports, and various areas of public life. Ghana took some spotlight at the event, especially during the Independence Day celebrations on March 6,” Mr Aggrey reported.

Mr Aggrey also shared promising news of a fully funded scholarship worth $1 million for Ghanaian youths in sports development and related programmes, aimed at building the capacity of young people in the sector.