Bombers sure of qualification in Bangkok

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 12:36

THE Vice-President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Dauda Fuseini, has expressed strong confidence in the Black Bombers’ potential to secure qualification slots for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team is participating in the Olympic qualifiers which started in Bangkok, Thailand, last Thursday with high hopes of overcoming past disappointments.

“We struggled a lot for this trip and I am very optimistic the boys will make it because they know what is at stake,” Fuseini told the Graphic Sports in an interview.

The Ghanaian boxing team are in Bangkok with a roster that includes accomplished athletes such as Commonwealth Games silver medallist and African Games gold medallist Joseph Commey (63.5kg), who replaced the departed Samuel Takyi. Commey is joined by six other boxers, all aiming for a spot in the prestigious global event.

Among the hopefuls are African Games bronze medallist Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey in the 51kg category, Jonathan Tetteh in the light-heavyweight division and UK-based boxer Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo, who missed the first world qualification tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Additionally, African Games gold medallist Amadu Mohammed will compete in the featherweight category, while UK-based Haruna Rex Coffie will fight in the 75kg division.

The team’s only female member, Ornella Sathoud, will compete in the middleweight division, seeking to earn an Olympic slot. The Black Bombers will be guided by their lead trainer, Coach Kwasi Ofori Asare, with assistance from Vincent Akai Nettey.

“We are very confident and motivated. We will get Olympic slots; Ghanaians should be rest assured,” Coach Asare, a respected figure in boxing circles, assured.

The competition in Bangkok is expected to attract over 200 male and female boxers from more than 70 countries, all vying for qualification to Paris.

Between 45 and 51 athletes, including 20-23 women and 25-28 men, will earn their spots through this 2nd World Qualification tournament, scheduled to take place from May 23 to June 3, 2024.

The Black Bombers have faced setbacks earlier this year, with unsuccessful attempts to qualify in both Senegal and Italy. These past failures have left the team determined to redeem themselves and secure their place in the Paris 2024 Olympics.