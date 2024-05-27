Featured

Akonnor praises CAF president for new initiative

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 27 - 2024 , 13:05

FORMER Black Stars Coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has expressed his admiration for the new initiative by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, aimed at advancing African football to new heights.

Confirming his CAF appointment to Graphic Sports last Thursday, Akonnor described the initiative as a visionary move that could eventually lead the continent to World Cup glory.

Akonnor is currently in Tanzania on CAF's invitation, alongside other football legends such as Emmanuel Adebayor and Daniel Amokachie. They are contributing to the grooming of young football talents as part of the broader initiative to nurture the next generation of football stars.

CAF's programme extends beyond player development. It includes mentoring young referees, training young medical doctors in sports medicine, and engaging other stakeholders in sports.

Akonnor commended this holistic approach, noting that it would create a solid foundation for the future of African football.

In particular, Akonnor praised CAF President Motsepe's vision of grooming young referees, a concept mirrored by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku's 'Catch Them Young' initiative.

He applauded Okraku for implementing such a commendable idea, which he believed was vital for the growth of the sport.

During his visit to Zanzibar, Tanzania, Akonnor was particularly impressed by the performance of a 14-year-old referee from Libya, which he cited as a highlight of the trip.

He also expressed confidence in the young players he mentored, asserting that with the right guidance and support, they could soon make a significant impact on the global stage.

"The CAF president's idea of nurturing young talent, if fully implemented, can elevate African football to the level seen in developed countries. I am delighted with what I have witnessed here in Tanzania, especially the talent and potential of the young players and referees," Akonnor said.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to Motsepe’s initiatives, believing they were crucial for the advancement of football across the continent.