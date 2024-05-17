Next article: Juicy prizes up for grabs at the 2024 Black Star Marathon

Brazil to host 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

BBC Sports News May - 17 - 2024 , 18:10

Brazil have been named hosts of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after beating a joint bid by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany (BNG).

Advertisement

They became the first nation to be handed the rights by an open vote, with member associations voting 119 to 78 in favour of Brazil at FIFA's congress in Bangkok on Friday.

It will be the first time a Women's World Cup has been hosted by a South American country.

"Congratulations to Brazil," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

"We will have the best World Cup in Brazil. Many thanks as well to the BNG bid, who have been fantastic."

Both bids met hosting criteria, but Brazil scored higher on technical aspects covering areas such as stadiums, accommodation, fan zones and transport in a Fifa bid evaluation report.

The United States and Mexico withdrew their joint bid in April, saying they would focus on bidding for the tournament in 2031, while South Africa did the same in November.

"We knew we would be celebrating a victory for South American women's soccer and for women," said president of the Brazilian Football Confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"You can be sure, with no vanity, we will accomplish the best World Cup for women."

Valesca Araujo, the operational manager of Brazil's bid team, added: "We are working on a transformation, not only for the country but for the continent."

Brazil hosted the men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

The 10th edition of the Women's World Cup will follow the same 32-team format as was used in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand, where Spain were crowned champions after defeating England in the final.

China, Sweden, the United States, Germany, Canada and France have all also previously hosted the competition.