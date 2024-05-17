Featured

Juicy prizes up for grabs at the 2024 Black Star Marathon

Prospective winners and finishers of the upcoming 2024 Black Star Marathon have a chance to take home exciting prizes.

The race, scheduled for July 27th at Independence Square in Accra, features a 42.2-kilometer course for men and women, a wheelchair category, and a 10-kilometer mass run/jog/walk. Organizers, Runathon Ghana Foundation, expect to attract roughly 10,000 runners from around the world.

According to the organizers, participants who excel and finishers will receive enticing cash prizes, certificates, and medals. Additionally, special cash prizes are available for the oldest and youngest male and female Ghanaian finishers.

Dr. Eric Adae, Founder of the Black Star Marathon, enthusiastically stated in an interview, "This is the premier event! This year's race offers incredible prizes that will motivate you to push your limits and celebrate your victory. Look no further, this is the race for you!"

He encouraged potential runners to register now and be part of an unforgettable experience. Registration can be completed online at https://www.blackstarmarathon.com/races/ or by dialing 71333*22#.

The has support from Accra City Hotel, Hollard Insurance and Life, American Pacific Mortgage, Win-Some Group, Sunseekers, Vital Wellness, Chocolate Clothing, Cacao, Runathon Global, and many others.

Strategic partnerships have also been formed with Drake Relays, Ego Tickets, The Trust Hospital, and the Ghana Athletics Association.

Organizers note that the current prize structure is preliminary and may increase as the race date approaches.

The Black Star Marathon aims to unite Black people globally with the broader human race through the joy of running. Regardless of their individual motivations, the Black Star Marathon strives to be a rewarding experience that empowers athletes of all abilities to reach their full potential.