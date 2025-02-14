Featured

Anas’ Exposé has taken Ghana football 50 years back - Takyi Arhin

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 12:27 1 minute read

The General Manager of Aduana Stars Football Club, Takyi “Thunder” Arhin has criticized investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, claiming that his exposé on former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has set Ghanaian football back by 50 years.

Speaking in an interview on ChannelOne TV, Arhin’s comments came in response to the February 13, 2025, ruling by Ghana’s High Court, which discharged Kwesi Nyantakyi from the ongoing trial connected to the Number 12 exposé.

The court’s decision was based on the prosecution’s failure to present key witness Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Arhin, who praised Nyantakyi’s leadership abilities, expressed his belief that the exposé has caused more harm than good for Ghanaian football. He noted that Nyantakyi’s absence from the sport, due to his FIFA ban, has had a significant negative impact.

“The Anas exposé has set us back by about 50 years… our football hasn’t been the same since the days of Kwesi,” Arhin remarked.

He also highlighted the efforts of current GFA President Kurt Okraku, who is striving to improve the game. Arhin further pointed out that Nyantakyi’s leadership roles, such as his time as CAF Vice President and FIFA EXCO member, were pivotal for Ghanaian football’s progress.

He suggested that had Nyantakyi remained in football, along with Okraku, Ghana would have been in a stronger position.

“If Kwesi was still in the picture and Kurt had the opportunity to join him, we’d be in a better place. Instead, the Anas exposé has set our football back 50 years,” Arhin added.