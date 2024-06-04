Featured

Your interaction with us is a mark of humility and respect for Chiefs - Central Regional House Chiefs to Bawumia

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 04 - 2024 , 06:15

The Central Region House of Chiefs, has applauded the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his humility and respect towards the institution of chieftaincy.

Advertisement

As part of his campaign tour across the country, Dr. Bawumia has been meeting members of the regional house chiefs in every region he visits, to share his vision and policies for Ghana, as he seeks to serve the country as President.

On Monday, he met with the Central Regional House of Chiefs in Cape Coast, and the House expressed its appreciation to Dr. Bawumia for his respect for them.

"Your visit here today and interaction with us is a mark of humility and respect for the Chieftaincy institution and we we really appreciate it a lot," said the President of the House, Odeneho Amoakwa Boadu III, in his welcome address, on behalf of the House.

The Central Regional House of Chiefs also commended Bawumia for the good works he has been doing to assist the President, adding that his election as Flagbearer, by the NPP, demonstrates confidence in him by the NPP.

"Your election by the NPP as Flagbearer signifies the confidence the party has in you," the President told Dr. Bawumia.

"You have really given us so much insight into what you have been doing for this country. Digital address, mobile phone interoperability, Ghana card at birth, drone delivery, agenda 111 and also, your vision on agriculture, on solar to reduce cost of electricity, new tax system, benchmarking our import duties with Togo, among others,"

"We are also happy and welcome your policy of golden age of relationship with traditional rulers."

"As you mentioned, we are are looking forward to the amendment to article 63 of the Chieftaincy act to help the Chieftaincy institution to contribute more effectively to nation building, especially at the community level."

"You started by saying you came here to ask for our blessings. On behalf of all the Chiefs, we give you our blessings." the President of the House said, in his concluding remarks.