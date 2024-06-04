Previous article: Your interaction with us is a mark of humility and respect for Chiefs - Central Regional House Chiefs to Bawumia

NDC committed to peaceful elections — Mahama

Daily Graphic Politics Jun - 04 - 2024 , 04:47

Former President John Dramani Mahama has pledged the commitment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to peaceful elections on December 7, 2024.

“If there’s going to be violence, it will not come from us the NDC,” he said, adding that the NDC was confident of winning the polls. Mr Mahama, who is also the 2024 flag bearer of the NDC, said this year’s election was between Ghana and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at the burial Mass of John Akologu Tia at Tongo in the Talensi District in the Upper East Region last Saturday, He said just as the clergy preached about peace, they should also preach about justice “because when there’s no justice, there is no peace.

“We are for peace but we will resist any attempts to rig this election. I assure the Reverend Father that we will play our part to have a free, fair and transparent election. And we believe that God will rescue our country from the crisis we find ourselves in,” he stated.

Winning

Mr Mahama expressed the determination of the NDC to win the 2024 general election. “We are determined to win this election. We are determined to win this election not for ourselves and not for NDC but we are winning this election for Ghana,” he stated.

He said the election was not between the NDC and NPP as the country needed a reset. “We need to rescue our nation from the crisis in which it has been plunged by the NPP administration,” he said.

He was accompanied by the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, members of the NDC Council of Elders, members and former members of Parliament, national, regional and constituency executives and supporters of the NDC.

The late John Tia was a former MP for Talensi, a former Minister for Information and a former Ambassador to Cuba.

Hamile

Mr Mahama later commiserated with the family of the late Zakaria Saana Dramani, the Lambusie Constituency Chairman of the NDC, who recently passed away. Speaking after commiserating with the family, Mr Mahama criticised the NPP government for overseeing the worse road conditions in the country’s history.

Contrary to the government's claims of unprecedented improvements in the road sector, major roads had been left to deteriorate, worsening the travel experience for many Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama contended that President Akufo-Addo administration’s proclamations of progress in road development were mere propaganda. He emphasised that the reality on the ground was a stark contrast to the government's narrative, with many major roads in deplorable conditions.