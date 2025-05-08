Previous article: President Mahama’s first 120 days in office is full of 'cocktail of failed promises' - NPP

Ya-Na encourages Bawumia after election Defeat: 'You lost a battle, not the war'

May - 08 - 2025

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has offered words of encouragement to former Vice President and the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, urging him not to view his electoral defeat as the end of his presidential ambitions.

Speaking at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Thank You Tour of the Northern Region, the Ya-Na told Dr Bawumia that losing his first presidential bid does not mark the end of his political journey.

“Your electoral loss is a battle lost but not the war to lead the development of our dear nation,” the Ya-Na said, drawing comparisons with former President John Dramani Mahama’s comeback after defeats in 2016 and 2020 before his victory in the 2024 elections.

“This is only your first attempt and there are several chances ahead. All that we need is to pray for a longer life and good health. May Allah continue to guide and guard you in all your endeavours,” the Dagbon King added.

The Ya-Na praised Dr Bawumia’s contributions to national development during his tenure as Vice President, particularly in areas of digital innovation and economic transformation.

“We recognise your contributions to Ghana's development, particularly in digitalisation and economic modernisation initiatives during your tenure as Vice President,” he said. “With determined efforts you spearheaded several transformative projects, including Ghana's digital addressing system and mobile money interoperability. All these have not gone unnoticed and Ghanaians are grateful for your efforts.”

He advised Dr Bawumia to maintain his commitment to national service despite the electoral setback.

“So I entreat you to still have the interest of this country at heart and not despair prematurely.”

In response, Dr Bawumia expressed his deep appreciation to the Ya-Na for his enduring support, guidance, and blessings.

The NPP's tour aims to express gratitude to supporters and traditional leaders across the country following the party’s performance in the 2024 general elections.