Voting underway for Greater Accra Regional Council of State representative

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:07 2 minutes read

Voting is currently underway at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Hall for the Greater Accra Regional Council of State election.

A total of 58 delegates are expected to cast their ballots to elect a representative for the region. The election is being supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), with the Greater Accra Regional Director of the EC, Mrs. Gladys Pinkrah, confirming the smooth conduct of the process.

Thirteen candidates are contesting the election in the Greater Accra Region. They include Afotey-Agbo Joseph Nii Laryea, Summertime Kwabillna Ampong, Sampson Seyram Kwadzo Agbemabiese, Horvey Charles Yaw, Redeemer Worwui, Joseph Tetten Sottie, Annan Helbert Nii Aryee, Musah Ziyad, Samuel Duah, Albert Borketey Naawu, Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey (I), Edmund Siaw Akugbey, and Obed Nyarko.

The Council of State is an advisory body established under Articles 89 to 92 of the 1992 Constitution to counsel the President in the performance of his duties. Its membership includes a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of the Defence Staff, and a former Inspector-General of Police, each appointed by the President in consultation with Parliament. The Council also includes the President of the National House of Chiefs, one elected representative from each region, and eleven other members appointed by the President.

The Council elects its chairman from among its members, and its tenure is tied to the term of the sitting President, unless a member resigns, becomes permanently incapacitated, or is removed by the President with Parliament’s approval on grounds of misconduct or inability to perform their duties.

Among its responsibilities, the Council advises the President on bills passed by Parliament and plays a role in key appointments, as required by the Constitution or other laws.

The election which started at 7am is expected to conclude later today at 5pm, with the results to be announced by the Electoral Commission.