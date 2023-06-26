Speak up on issues of national concern - Bagbin charges clergy

Ezekiel E. Sottie Politics Jun - 26 - 2023 , 13:10

The speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has charged the clergy to speak up on matters of national concern and not to see it as dabbling in politics.

‘’Over the years, a shortcoming that has severe consequences for our country’s moral fibre is the church’s waning interest in national or political matters.

We cannot continue to close our eyes, take a back seat and rely solely on our prayers as a replacement for discipline, hard work and our sense of duty as patriotic citizens,” he said.

Induction

Mr Bagbin gave the charge at the investiture and induction of leadership of the Apostolic Church-Ghana (TAC-Ghana) at Frafraha, near Adenta, in the Greater Accra Region last Saturday.

Those inducted to lead the Apostolic Ghana- (TAC-Ghana) for the next four years are the President, Apostle Dr Aaron Nartey Ami-Narh, Vice President, Apostle Christopher Affum -Nyarko and the General Secretary, Apostle Alex Boateng.

Speaking as the guest of honour, Mr Bagbin stated that he believed in prayers but prayer alone could not resolve our national issues, and it was high time the clergy begun to speak up to bring about change.

“While I do not doubt the power of prayer, prayer backed by little or no action further exacerbates our current hardship,” he stated.

Impact

Mr Bagbin stressed that to make matters worse, specific comments made by some religious leaders expressing their choice to refrain from participating in any national discourse had repeatedly frightened him, saying, ‘’Even if you have no interest in politics, the game of politics will nonetheless have an impact on you’’.

The Speaker who was full of humour, quoting scriptures from the Bible and quotations from some renowned writers and interspersed his presentation with jokes said, ‘’My brothers and sisters in Christ, the church should rise, take the initiative and speak out more often on national issues bordering on politics, economics, social issues, the government and state craft.

Christian values

‘’The church must inspire people to work harder, encourage religious leaders to tackle specific national issues, invest in the quality human resources produced, foster the development of entrepreneurial skills, caution members to refrain from actions that threaten the very foundation of society, and constantly inform and prepare everyone to uphold their Christian values in church, at home, whilst in school and even at work’’, Mr Bagbin stated.

He said whether we were ready to admit it or not, we could not deny that we, as leaders- whether political, traditional or religious had attracted for ourselves the negative reputation of assuming positions of responsibility or leadership with the mendacious agenda of accumulating wealth, whilst pillaging organisations and nations with socio-economic risks and debts.

The President, Apostle Church Ghana TAC-Ghana, Dr Aaron Nartey Ami-Narh, for his part thanked all the church members who had confidence in them and gave the assurance that his team of leadership was going to do what was needful to move the church forward during their tenure of office.