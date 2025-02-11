Next article: Evelyn Korang becomes first woman elected as Eastern Region representative on Council of State

President Mahama inaugurates 120-Day Social Contract Committee to drive key reforms

Kester Aburam Korankye Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 17:32 3 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama today inaugurated the 120-Day Social Contract Committee at the Presidency, tasking ministers and appointees from various sectors to achieve key objectives within the first 120 days of his administration.

The committee, composed of ministers and appointees from different sectors, is responsible for focusing on sector-specific goals and ensuring their timely completion.

"We have set ourselves ambitious targets, and it is crucial that we work together to achieve them," President Mahama said.

He added, "Some of these targets are to be achieved within 14 days, 90 days, and others will be implemented through the budget."

Members

The 120-Day Social Contract Task Force, chaired by Senior Presidential Advisor Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, comprises 19 members.

The team includes Minister for Finance, Ato Forson; Minister for Energy, John Jinapor, and Minister for Trade, Agribusiness & Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare.

Other members of the task force are Attorney General Dominic Ayine, Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu, and Minister for Tourism Dzifa Gomashie.

Additionally, the task force includes the Minister for Youth Development, George Opare Addo; Minister-Designate for Gender, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; and Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

Also on the team are Minister for Employment, Rashid Pelpuo; Minister for Lands & Mineral Resources, Kofi Armah Buah; and Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation, Sam George.

The task force is rounded out by the Minister for Environment, Murtala Mohammed; Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Goosie Tanoh; and the National Security Adviser, Prosper Bani.

Director of Operations, Kofi Boakye; Presidential Adviser, Francis Dodoo; and Presidential Adviser & Special Aide to the President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari complete the membership of the 120-Day Social Contract Task Force.

Focus areas

President Mahama highlighted several key areas of focus, including the national economic dialogue, constitutional review, and national educational review.

He commended the Minister of Education for swiftly initiating the national educational review and encouraged other ministers to follow suit.

"I congratulate you again, and we will now discuss the details and assess our progress on initiatives like the national economic dialogue, constitutional review, and national educational review," President Mahama said.

He emphasized that Dr. Sawyerr had been chosen to chair the committee to ensure that all ministers work closely together to fulfill the mandate given by the people of Ghana.

"We must work together to achieve these targets and remain faithful to the mandate entrusted to us,” he said.

Dedication

Dr. Sawyerr, on behalf of the committee, expressed profound gratitude to President Mahama for entrusting them with the responsibility of driving his social contract with the people of Ghana.

"We are totally empowered by the honor you have bestowed upon us and the confidence you have reposed in us," she said.

Dr. Sawyerr emphasized the task force's commitment to delivering on its mandate, saying, "We know how seriously you take your promises to the people of Ghana... We will not fail you, we will not fail the people of Ghana, and God be our helper."

Objectives

As outlined in President Mahama's First 120 Days Social Contract, the administration aims to implement bold reforms and strategic interventions to transform Ghana.

Key initiatives include establishing an Accelerated Export Development Council (AEDC) to promote exports, convening a national consultative conference on education, and launching the Ghana Medical Care Trust (Mahama Cares) Fund.