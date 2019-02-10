President Akufo-Addo to give Constitutional Instruments to new regions Tuesday

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, will from Tuesday, February 12, 2019 publicly present Constitutional Instruments (C.I.s) to give effect to the creation of the six (6) new regions.
This was contained in a statement issued Saturday, February 9, 2019, by the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
The president, through the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development, has caved out six new regions from the existing 10 regions.
The newly created regions are North East, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North and Oti Regions.
The schedule for presentations of C.I.S by the President is as follows:
Tuesday, 12th February 2019 - North East and Savannah Regions
Wednesday, 13th February 2019 - Bono East and Ahafo Regions
Friday, 15th February 2019 - Western North and Oti Regions
The statement further said delegations comprising Chiefs and people of the new regions have been invited to the Jubilee House in Accra for the official ceremonies.