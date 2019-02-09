Goosie Tanoh begins final campaign in Accra ahead of presidential primaries

An aspiring flag bearer of the NDC, Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh, is set to begin another campaign tour in Accra.
Goosie Tanoh, who celebrated his 63rd birthday on Thursday, February 7, 2019 and is contesting to win the February 23 primaries of the NDC, will storm the capital city with a new wave of campaign with his ‘Organising for Ghana’ team.
Mr Tanoh has already met and interacted with voters in all regions across the country with delegates assuring him of massive votes.
The second leg of the Accra campaign will afford his campaign an opportunity to share with delegates their message of hope and a brighter future built around grass roots and community empowerment, support for women, youth and farmers, job creation, transparency, accountability and social justice.
Details of meetings
Mr Tanoh’s position on the ballot for the February 23 poll is number 6.
The “Team Goosie Campaign Tour” in Accra met with Krowor, Ledzokuku, Korley-Klottey, La-Dadekotopon and Odododiodio delegates yesterday.
Today, the tour will take him to meet delegates from Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma South, Bortiano-Ngleshie Amanfro and Weija-Gbawe.
Tomorrow’s meeting will be at Okaikwei Central, Okaikwei North, Okaikwei South, Trobu, Amasaman, Anyaa-Sowutuom and Obom-Domeabra.
On Monday, he will be at Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Madina, Adenta, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso North.