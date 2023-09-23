Police brutality on protesters step backward for democracy — NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned what it has described as unwarranted brutality meted out to the individuals who participated in the “Occupy Jubilee House” protests in the early hours of Thursday (September 21, 2023).

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary on Thursday (Sept 21), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said that the party was saddened about such crude tactics being deployed by the police, especially at a time when the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, was being applauded for making efforts to transform the police service into one of the best institutions in the country.

“This shameful show of brute force runs counter to that. It’s regrettable the police would think that violence and suppression of human rights is the best way to address issues,” It said.

“After 31 years of our democratic journey, it is a crying shame that we cannot find more peaceful ways to address these issues. This is a massive step backward for our democracy,” the statement added.

The party, therefore, called on the police to release the arrested protestors and to use professional means and practices in handling such issues.

The statement also called on “progressive forces” to join the NDC to provide legal and other support to assist all the protestors who were arrested or injured by the police.

“In the spirit of solidarity, we extend empathy to protesters who have been injured and/or detained by the police,” it added.

The organisers of the protest had planned to assemble at the 37 Military Hospital bus station (trotro station), from where they were going to march to the Jubilee House.

But police officers quelled the protest and arrested the protesters who were less than 50.

Those arrested were taken to various police stations in Accra.

As of 10 a.m. there was still police presence at the 37 Military Hospital bus station, and any protester wearing black or red who was seen around the area was arrested by the police.

Injunction

The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Wednesday, Sept 20, said it had filed an application at the High Court in Accra and successfully served organisers of the planned demonstration.