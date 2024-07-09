Next article: Don't make a mistake with Napo's 'confidence' as 'arrogance' - K.T. Hammond

Previous article: Don't let NPP regret selecting you as running mate - Asantehene to his grandson Napo

Featured

People say you don't respect but... - Asantehene advice to NAPO

Graphic Online Politics Jul - 09 - 2024 , 16:41

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to demonstrate humility as he joins the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the lead-up to the general election.

Advertisement

The monarch stated that humility is essential for ensuring the duo's compatibility and the party's progress.

This counsel was given following President Akufo-Addo's presentation of Dr. Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Bawumia's running mate to the Asantehene today in Kumasi.

During his remarks, the Asantehene reminisced about supporting Dr. Prempeh through his education, including covering his school fees.

Acknowledging Dr. Opoku Prempeh's accomplishments, he addressed rumours regarding the Energy Minister's conduct, which suggest arrogance.

The Asantehene expressed surprise at these claims, as he said he had not observed such traits in Dr. Opoku Prempeh, whom he fondly referred to as his son.

He advised Dr. Prempeh to ensure that Dr. Bawumia never regrets selecting him as his running mate and to avoid validating perceptions of arrogance.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also extended his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and the NPP for choosing Dr. Opoku Prempeh as the running mate.

He urged Dr. Bawumia to mentor Dr. Opoku Prempeh effectively and to inform him (the Asantehene) if any issues arise regarding Dr. Prempeh's conduct.