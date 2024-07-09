Featured

Don't let NPP regret selecting you as running mate - Asantehene to his grandson Napo

Jul - 09 - 2024

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised his grandson, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to work in such a way that will not let the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regret in his selection as a running mate.

He said his nomination as the running mate to the flag bearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was a good news to the Royal House and therefore exhorted him to be humble and take directives from his boss, and not to do anything that would make Dr Bawumia rue in his choice.

Already, he said there were reports going round that he was disrespectful.

Otumfuo gave the advice on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented NPP's flag bearer and his running mate to the Asantehene at a special durbar of chiefs organised for that purpose at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Asantehene urged his Member of Parliament not to lend credence to the rumours about his character and to support his candidate to achieve their aim and objective of leading the country.

As someone who was raised by him, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu doubted that Dr Prempeh lacked respect for people.

He said he has entrusted his kin into the care of Dr Bawumia and asked the latter to inform him whenever Dr Prempeh erred to enable him to advise him.

Prayer

He said the nananom would continue to pray for them and urged them to tell their story for Ghanaians to support them.

According to the Asantehene it was only when they tell the people of Ghana what they have been able to do in the last two terms in office and the plans they have for them that the people would be convinced to renew their mandate.

Purpose

In his address, President Akufo-Addo, said he has almost exhausted his term of office and there was the need to elect a new candidate to lead the party in the next elections.

Consequently, he said the party elected Dr Bawumia at its congress and it was the turn of the Presidential candidate to also select someone who would complement him to run his government when elected.

He said the lot fell on a royal, Dr Prempeh who was unanimously approved by the National Council at its meeting last week.

As customs demand, he said it was appropriate that he came to introduce them to the Asantehene and seek his blessings for them.

Perfect pair

President Addo-Akufo praised Dr Bawumia for the support he enjoyed from him while serving as his Vice.

He said he was lucky to have a Vice President who was very supportive and said the pair of Bawumia and Prempeh would develop Ghana better than he has done and urged the people of Ghana to vote massively for them.

He said the choice of Dr Prempeh was approved without any equivocation due to his hard work and excellent service rendered to the party and the government as a minister of state.

He said the success of the Free SHS was all due to him and prayed the people would reward their hard work by renewing the mandate of the party.