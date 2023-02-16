Parliament approves membership of re-composed committees

Parliament has approved the list of membership of nine re-composed committees to ensure smooth running of the House.
They are the Committee of Selection, the Business Committee, the Appointments Committee, the House Committee, the Standing Orders Committees, the Committee on Privileges, the Special Budget Committee, the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Environment, Science and Technology.
The approval came after the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, had presented the report of the Select Committee on the re-composition of the committees.
He subsequently recommended for the adoption of the report and approval of the list of the membership of the committees by the House.
Why changes?
Per the report, signed by the Chairman of the Select Committee, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who is also the Speaker of Parliament, said at the beginning of the current meeting, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) effected some changes to the membership of the leadership of the Minority Caucus.
The re-composition was based on the Standing Orders of Parliament, the ratio 138:137 representing the numerical strength of the two caucuses, conventions and practices of the House.
The reconstituted statutory committees are to afford the new leadership of the Minority to be members of those committees, participate in and vote on issues during committees’ deliberations.
The former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, who served on most of these committees, are currently only member of five of such committees.
Composition
The 23-member Standing Orders Committee has the Speaker, Mr Bagbin as its Chairman, with the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, his deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as well as the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and his predecessor, Mr Iddrisu, as members.
For the 20-member Business Committee, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the Chairman, with Mr Afenyo-Markin as the Vice-Chairman. The Minority Leader and his deputy, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah are the Ranking Member and the Deputy Ranking Member respectively.
The Majority Leader also chairs the 26-member House Committee, with the Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh as the Vice-Chairman. The Minority Leader and the Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza, serve as the respective Ranking and Deputy Ranking members on this committee with Mr Iddrisu, as a member.
For the 26-member Appointments Committee, the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Osei-Owusu, is its chairman and Mr Afenyo-Markin as Vice-Chairman, while Dr Forson and Mr Agbodza serve as the Ranking and the Deputy Ranking members.
On the 25-member Committee on Members Holding Offices of Profit, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, is the Chairman and the MP for Yunyoo, Oscar Liwaal as the Vice-Chairman, the MP for Krachie East, Wisdom Gidisu and the MP for Sege, Christian Corletey Ottuteye, are the Ranking and Deputy Ranking members respectively.
The Majority Leader chairs the 21-member Special Budget Committee, with the Minority Leader as the Ranking Member, while the 18-member Judiciary Committee has the MP for Salaga North, Abdallah Iddi Alhassan, as Chairman and the MP for Suhum, Kwadjo Asante as the Vice-Chairman.The Ranking Member position is taken by the Zebilla MP, Cletus Avoka.
The 31-member Committee on Privileges has the First Deputy Speaker as its Chairman, while the MP for Cape Coast South, George Ricketts-Hagan, is the Ranking Member with Mr Muntaka, as a member.