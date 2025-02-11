Featured

Over GH¢60 billion in stolen funds may never be recovered – Domelevo

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 11 - 2025 , 11:42 1 minute read

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has expressed doubt about Ghana’s ability to recover more than GH¢60 billion in misappropriated public funds, citing weak enforcement and political interference.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM on February 9, 2025, Domelevo stated, “We have reported several financial irregularities in audit reports over the years, but very little has been done to retrieve these amounts. The total amount of funds lost, based on reports, is over GH¢60 billion, and I doubt we will ever recover that money.”

He noted that while Ghana has legal provisions for retrieving stolen funds, enforcement remains a major hurdle.

“The challenge is not the absence of laws. The problem is enforcement. Who has been held accountable? Who has been prosecuted? Who has refunded the money?” he asked.

Mr Domelevo also blamed political interference for weakening anti-corruption efforts.

“Institutions responsible for ensuring accountability are often undermined. When you have political influence dictating whether or not someone faces consequences, recovery becomes nearly impossible,” he said.