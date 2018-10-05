NPP condemns Akamba for inciting students against free SHS

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the Deputy National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC),
Mr Joshua Akamba for engaging in partisan politics on the campus of a senior high school (SHS) .
The conversation in the video is about bed bug attacks in the school
He is seen encouraging the students to reject President Akufo-Addo as he is the cause of their predicament.
A statement issued by the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye said the development was a "clear indication of the NDC's vicious intentions for the free SHS Program."
The National Youth Wing of the NPP has noted with great concern, some videos circulating on social media which show Former President John Mahama and Deputy National Organizer of the NDC, Mr. Joshua Akamba inciting students in various Senior High Schools against Government’s Free SHS Policy.
In yet another clear indication of the NDC's vicious intentions for the free SHS Program, Former President John Mahama and Joshua Akamba are seen in these viral videos making highly partisan political statements which seek to ridicule the Free SHS program and court disaffection for
This irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and unpatriotic act clearly flies in the face of the Ghana Education Service regulations that forbid active partisan politics on the campuses of Pre-Tertiary Education Schools.
The NPP National Youth Wing, therefore, unreservedly condemns the unfortunate conduct of Messrs Mahama and Akamba
The Ghana Education Service must as a matter of urgency launch an investigation
The Free SHS Policy is undoubtedly the boldest policy initiative in the
*Henry Nana Boakye*
*National Youth Organizer (NPP)*