NPP condemns Akamba for inciting students against free SHS

BY: Graphic Online

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the Deputy National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Joshua Akamba for engaging in partisan politics on the campus of a senior high school (SHS).

Mr Akamba, who is seeking to be elected substantive organizer is seen in a viral video on social media, in an interaction with some SHS students said to be from a school in the Upper East Region.

The conversation in the video is about bed bug attacks in the school and Mr Akamba's conclusion is that, congestion as a result of the free SHS policy was to blame.

Mr Joshua Akamba made the students show their bedbug bite scars to the cameras, promising them their headache will be over by 2020 if they vote out the NPP.

He is seen encouraging the students to reject President Akufo-Addo as he is the cause of their predicament.


NPP reaction

According to the NPP, what Mr Akamba did was an attempt to incite the students against the government policy and a breach of the the Ghana Education Service (GES) regulations which debars partisan politics on the campus of second cycle institutions.

A statement issued by the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye said the development was a "clear indication of the NDC's vicious intentions for the free SHS Program."

Read the full statement below

NPP NATIONAL YOUTH WING: JOHN MAHAMA AND JOSHUA AKAMBA'S CONDUCT IN TEMPANE SHS RECKLESS AND SHAMEFUL. GES MUST CRACK THE WHIP

The National Youth Wing of the NPP has noted with great concern, some videos circulating on social media which show Former President John Mahama and Deputy National Organizer of the NDC, Mr. Joshua Akamba inciting students in various Senior High Schools against Government’s Free SHS Policy.

In yet another clear indication of the NDC's vicious intentions for the free SHS Program, Former President John Mahama and Joshua Akamba are seen in these viral videos making highly partisan political statements which seek to ridicule the Free SHS program and court disaffection for government.

This irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and unpatriotic act clearly flies in the face of the Ghana Education Service regulations that forbid active partisan politics on the campuses of Pre-Tertiary Education Schools.

The NPP National Youth Wing, therefore, unreservedly condemns the unfortunate conduct of Messrs Mahama and Akamba and call on all well meaning Ghanaians to also speak against the vicious ploy by the NDC and its assigns to scuttle the Free SHS Policy.

The Ghana Education Service must as a matter of urgency launch a full scale investigation into this matter and give the appropriate sanctions to the authorities of the school who allowed this unfortunate incident to take place.

The Free SHS Policy is undoubtedly the boldest policy initiative in the governanace history of our Country and we must collectively guard against any actions which will seek to destroy this all important program.

*Signed*
*Henry Nana Boakye*
*National Youth Organizer (NPP)*