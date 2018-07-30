Nevada delegation calls on President Akufo-Addo

The Governor of the State of Nevada in the United States of America (USA), Mr Brian Sandoval, has expressed the interest and readiness of entrepreneurs, educationists and scientists from the Nevada State to collaborate with their counterparts in Ghana for mutually beneficial ventures and the development of the country
.
Mr Sandoval made the remarks when he led a delegation from Nevada to pay a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra last Friday.
Opportunities
The visit was in response to a call made by President Akufo-Addo when he delivered the keynote address at the National Governors Association 2018 Winter Meeting in Washington DC, United States of America, in February this year.
In his address, President Akufo-Addo said there were many opportunities for American capital, technology and enterprise in Ghana and Africa and, therefore, “we welcome companies from your states to participate in the exceptional opportunities that exist in our country and on the continent.”
Historic visit
Mr Sandoval described the visit to Ghana as historic because that was the first of its kind from the Nevada State to Ghana and said the delegation had already held several meetings with some government ministries and agencies, especially the Eastern Regional Co-ordinating Council.
He said the delegation had also signed some memorandum of understanding (MOU) to guide the collaboration between Nevada and Ghana in the area of tourism, among others.
Mr Sandoval said Nevada was one of the six states in the USA where unmanned vehicles (drones) were allowed to be tested and added that they had had some discussions with some Ghanaian interest about this transfer of technology.
He added that he came along with representatives of the various universities in Nevada to explore avenues for collaboration and exchanges between the universities in Nevada and those in Ghana.
On water research, he said one of the members of the delegation was the President of the Desert Research Institute of the US based in the State of Nevada.
He expressed his condolences and that of the people of Nevada to the family of the late former Vice-President, Mr Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, and the government and people of Ghana.