NDC to commemorate Ayawaso West Wuogon shooting incident

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party would commemorate the shooting incident that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
According to him, commemorating the event will serve as a reminder to future generations that there was once a time in Ghana’s history during which a government in power supervised brutalities of innocent Ghanaian voters during a by-election.
Mr Asiedu Nketia was addressing demonstrators who took part in the Inter-party Coalition for National Sovereignty’s ‘aagbe wↄ’ demonstration in Accra on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
He was speaking to the demonstrators in front of the Jubilee House after the group presented a petition to the President through Mr Rockson Bukari, a Minister of State at the Office of the President.
The demonstration was staged to demand justice for the victims of the shooting incident that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in Accra on Thursday, January 31, 2019.
Mr Asiedu Nketia commended the demonstrators for coming in their numbers.
He said all that the party and for that matter, the Inter-party Coalition for National Sovereignty wants have been detailed in their petition to all those who matter, so far as the security of the country is concerned, including President Akufo-Addo.
According to him, the demonstration has sent a strong signal to the police that the NDC cannot be intimidated by anybody.
Mr Asiedu Nketia said the police had earlier served them (the demonstrators) notice that they (police) would not allow them to use the routes they (demonstrators) had designated for the demonstration, but realizing their numbers, the police allowed them.
He said the party is giving a one-week ultimatum to the President as well as all those they petitioned to react to the issues they raised in their petition; failing which, he said the leadership of the party and that of the Interparty Coalition for National Sovereignty will continue to do what will bring solutions to their demands.
Mr Asiedu Nketia also encouraged NDC’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to continue to fight for the party and the interest of Ghanaians in parliament.
He said if they (NDC MPs) are summoned before the Privileges Committee of Parliament, all NDC MPs should submit themselves, stressing that nobody can do anything to any of the MPs.