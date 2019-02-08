CPP condemns political vigilantism

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has condemned the activities of vigilante groups in the country and called on the Police to take every step possible to flush out all such groups and halt their nefarious???.
“It will be incumbent on the Ghana Police Service to fish out all vigilante groups in the country and halt their nefarious activities,” the CPP said.
A statement signed and issued by the National Chairman and Leader of the party, Prof. Edmund Delle said, “the CPP once again is demanding the immediate ban on all vigilante groups by the Ghana Police Service.”
The party noted that no vigilante group was stronger and more powerful than the Ghana Police Service and expressed the hope that the Ghana Police Service would overcome those challenges.
Failure to do so, the party said, would leave the CPP with no choice but to call on the Military to salvage the situation, since, it said, the Police would have failed the country in terms of security and protection.
A lesson for the EC
The CPP is also calling on the Electoral Commission (EC) to take a key lesson from what happened at the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon to draw up free, fair and transparent processes for the upcoming general elections in 2020.
“The peace and security of our dear nation lies on how the EC conducts the upcoming general elections,” the statement said.
The party also expressed sympathy with those who through no faults of theirs were brutalised by masked armed men.
“The CPP also condemns the assault attack on the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Ningo Prampram Constituency, Mr Samuel Nartey George.”
According to the CPP, while it found it welcoming that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had instructed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to quicken their investigation on these armed and masked men, “we condemn in all certainty what has happened.”
It observed that “this by-election could have been avoided with effective security measures by the Ghana Police Service, the body mandated to safeguard life and property in the country.”