NDC extends nominations deadline

The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended the deadline for picking of nomination forms for its upcoming constituency elections.
The NDC in a statement today [Thursday, September 22, 2022] said it extended the deadline in view of some challenges its members across the country had encountered.
The picking of the nomination forms was slated to end on Thursday, September 22, 2022. However, the party has extended the date by two more days, meaning that the new deadline ends on Saturday, 24th September, 2022.
According to the party, all other processes on the approved internal elections timetable remains unchanged.
It further directed all Constituency Secretariats of the party to take note of the extension of the deadline and comply accordingly.
Below is the statement
For Immediate Release:
22nd September, 2022
EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR PICKING OF NOMINATION FORMS.
The Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken notice of widespread concerns from various parts of the country over the picking of nomination forms for the upcoming Constituency elections.These concerns have centered around network and other challenges relative to the download of forms.
In view of this, FEC has effective today, extended the deadline for picking of nomination forms by an additional two days, to end on Saturday, 24th September, 2022. All other processes on the approved internal elections timetable of the party remains unchanged.
All Constituency Secretariates of the party should take note of this directive and comply accordingly.
Signed,
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
(General Secretary)