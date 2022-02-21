NCCE chairperson Josephine Nkrumah steps down to take up ECOWAS job

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Ms Josephine Nkrumah has tendered in her resignation to take up a new position as an ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia.
She tendered the resignation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday [Feb 21, 2022].
President Akufo-Addo received the resignation and congratulated her and asked her to carry the flag of Ghana high.
Ms Nkrumah commended President Akufo-Addo for his excellent leadership as ECOWAS chair and said she will count on his wise counsel.
Ms Nkrumah prior to her elevation as Chairperson was a Deputy Chairperson of the NCCE responsible for Finance and Administration.
She was made a Deputy chairperson at the NCCE in April 2015.
Letter to Commission Members and staff
In a letter dated February 21, 2022, addressed to Commission members and staff, Ms Nkrumah indicated her last day at work will be April 30, 2022.
“It has been an honor to serve Ghana through this Commission as Deputy Chairperson (April 1, 2015 – December 19, 2016) and Chairperson (December 20, 2016 to date). I would like to thank each and everyone of you for your cooperation and support during my service to the country as Chairperson, It has been an honor and a pleasure working with you”, the letter stated.