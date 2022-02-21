NPP extends date for picking polling station nomination forms

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended the date for the sale of nomination forms for polling station executives and electoral area coordinators elections.
This follows reported disturbances that has characterised the exercise following the opening of the sale of the forms on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
The sale of the forms should have ended Monday, February 21 but it has been extended to Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
This was made known at a press conference at the party's national headquarters in Accra Monday night, Graphic Online's Zadok Kwame Gyesi reports.
more to follow...